An ayahuasca trip can make for one hell of an album! This week’s guest on DNM is Keith Wallen. Most know him as a member of Breaking Benjamin, but here we focus on his latest solo release “Infinity Now.” Decades on the scene, a shaman, the unstoppable urge to make as much music while on this earth and much more create the driving force behind this latest record. Plus, Keith plays a quick round of Rapid Fire…look out NBA and everyone should be terrified of bears!





Breaking Benjamin guitarist and solo artist Keith Wallen is a prolific songwriter responsible for soaring melodies and hypnotic hooks heard across modern rock radio. The West Virginia-born troubadour uses his solo work as a vehicle to explore his multifaceted passions, moving seamlessly from the smart pop of ‘80s favorites like The Police and Depeche Mode to the big moody riffs of ‘90s grunge heroes like Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, and Stone Temple Pilots.

His co-writing collaborations include compositions with Saint Asonia, Fuel, We Came As Romans, Red, Dorothy, and Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch’s Love And Death. Wallen bares his soul as a solo artist with earnest resolve, powering his honest anthems with commanding vocals.

A former member of Adelitas Way, Keith was among his first calls when Benjamin Burnley decided to reform and reconfigure his band. Dark Before Dawn, Breaking Benjamin’s powerhouse comeback, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Ember followed in 2018.

Keith’s self-produced acoustic and piano-driven Allies EP arrived in 2014. His debut solo album, 2021’sThis World Or The Next, featured “Dream Away,” a song streamed 1.4M times on Spotify alone. His second solo album, Infinity Now, includes production and co-writing contributions from Kevin Thrasher (RIVALS, Jelly Roll) and work with Dan Braunstein (Spiritbox, Dayseeker) and Andrew Baylis (Sleeping With Sirens, Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert).

Produced by Kevin Thrasher (Jelly Roll, RIVALS) and mixed by Joel Wanasek (Rain City Drive, Scott Stapp), Keith’s sophomore solo album, Infinity Now, extends a warm invitation into the singer/songwriter’s heart and mind. Hard rock bombast meets intimate pensiveness via engaging songs like “Blackout,” “Strings,” and first single, “Headspace Holiday.”

As guitarist for Breaking Benjamin, a solo artist or songwriting collaborator, the common threads through Keith Wallen’s work are honesty, authenticity, and heartfelt spirit.

Official Website

Spotify

Facebook