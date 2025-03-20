Even after 25 years they aren’t slowing down! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage. Their latest album “This Consequence”Consequence, comes at what the band considers the perfect time. Jesse reflected on the challenges of creating music during the pandemic, admitting that it was a difficult and uncreative period. The creative process for Consequence became a means of processing emotions, filtering out frustration, and rediscovering their voice. Now, 25 years into their career, Killswitch Engage has returned with a renewed sense of purpose, delivering an album that embodies the raw, therapeutic power of metal music. Plus, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played where Jesse gets serious about bigfoot!

Three-time Grammy-nominated hard rock heavyweights and platinum-selling band Killswitch Engage — Jesse Leach, vocals; Adam Dutkiewicz, guitar; Joel Stroetzel, guitar; Mike D’Antonio, bass; and Justin Foley, drums — are gearing up for the release of their new album THIS CONSEQUENCE out February 21 via Metal Blade.

Today, they have shared the video for the new single “I Believe.”

“‘I Believe’ is about undying hope,” shares Leach. “During difficult times perspective is everything. Knowing deep down that ‘this too shall pass’ has been a beacon of light for me. I do believe there is meaning behind suffering. If we are able to push through difficult times and come out the other side, there is a renewed sense of purpose.”

He continues, “I know there are much more commonalities between all of us as humans than there are differences. The good far outweighs the bad. This is my message to anyone who’s listening — things will get better! However, you have to believe that they will!. There is power in faith, there is power in manifestation and prayer! Keep the faith and push forward with the confidence of better days ahead. Do not let this world pull you down into despair. Tomorrow is a new day and a new possibility for change!”