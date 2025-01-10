100% authenticity is the key to a great album. This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Matty Mullins of Memphis May Fire. Their 8th studio album “Shapeshifter” takes a look at our true selves behind the masks we wear with heavy, raw emotion. Plus, Matty teases a surprise on this record that no one will see coming! As always a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…whale penises and cute duck-sized horse included.

Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar),

Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) — spent much of 2024

dropping brand new singles, each of which was more incendiary than the

next. Today, they are thrilled to announce their upcoming album

SHAPESHIFTER, which arrives March 28 via longtime label Rise Records.

The band has also shared the video for the title track. Watch it here.

The track and the album take a long, hard look at what lies beneath.

“‘Shapeshifter’ reflects the struggle of wrestling with identities and the need to

confront the masks we wear,” says Mullins. “This track, and the entire album, is

about exposing those parts of ourselves we often keep hidden. It’s a journey

through the layers of deception, self-reflection, and the struggle to find

what’s genuine in a world full of pretense. We wanted ‘Shapeshifter’ to embody

that feeling of losing and finding yourself, over and over, until you finally see

what’s real.”

MMF have also announced a headline tour for Spring 2025, with support from

Caskets, Wind Walkers, and Elijah. The tour kicks off April 16 in Little Rock and

runs through May 17 in Atlanta. It includes appearances at several key spring

festivals, such as Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville. All dates are below.

4/16 — Little Rock, AR — The Hall

4/17 — Dallas, TX — Southside Music Hall

4/18 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live

4/19 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes

4/21 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater

4/22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco

4/23 — San Diego, CA — Observatory SD

4/24 — Rosefield, CA — Goldfields

4/27 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre

4/29 — Billings, MT — Pub Station

4/30 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

5/1 — Dener, CO — Summit

5/3 — Columbia, MO — The Blue Note

5/4 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

5/5 — Joliet, IL — The Forge

5/6 — Grand Rapids, MI — Elevation

5/8 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple*

5/9 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Monarch

5/10 — Worcester, MA — Palladium

5/11 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

5/13 — Baltimore, MD — Soundstage

5/14 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground

5/15 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

5/17 — Atlanta, GA — Center Stage

5/18 — Daytona, FL — Welcome to Rockville*