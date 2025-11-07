Of Mice and Men

Even if no one is listening they’re still gonna make music. This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men. Though not on purpose, the band’s upcoming ninth studio album “Another Miracle” is their heaviest to date. Pauley talks about mixing and mastering the album himself and why they decided to keep the whole process in house and allow for even more creative freedom. Plus he opens up about a very special song on the record that came to him in a dream after finding out he was going to be a dad to a new baby girl. As always a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…with Bigfoot up north Wisconsin!

Another Miracle is the 9th studio album from Of Mice & Men, their first for new label Century Media and their first that’s entirely self-produced.

Since their debut in 2010, Of Mice & Men have built a devoted global fanbase through relentless touring, powerful live shows, and a string of acclaimed albums. The band’s core lineup—Aaron Pauley, Phil Manansala, Alan Ashby, and Tino Arteaga—has remained solid since 2016, fostering a deep creative chemistry. Their music frequently explores themes of resilience, mental health, and human connection, striking a deep chord with listeners.

With numerous charting singles, award wins, and a new partnership with Century Media Records, Of Mice & Men continue to evolve while staying rooted in the authenticity that defines their sound.