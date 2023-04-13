Rockstar offspring royalty Tye Trujillo and Brock talk about how to juggle High School and home work oh…and making an album and touring! We hear about Stranger Things and Brock shows his age in Rapid Fire!



OTTTO, the Los Angeles-based trio featuring Triko Chavez (drums), Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar) and Tye Trujillo (bass), released their debut full-length album, Life is a Game, on March 24

“The vibe of this record was getting out of our comfort zone and being free,” explains Bryan of the Tim Harkins (Korn, Jerry Cantrell) produced album. “We were opening our eyes to what could be done. There were some cool harmonies, and we focused on the overall structure. It had a constant flow.”

Tye adds: “In 2020, our self-titled album included lots of tunes we had sitting around for a few years. With this record, the experience was different. We really took the time to find a vibe for each track.”

OTTTO released their self-titled debut EP in 2020, followed by multiple live outings, including slots at Lollapalooza and Bottle Rock, opened for Suicidal Tendencies, and saw Tye contribute the guitar parts for cultural phenomenon, Eddie Munson in “Stranger Things.” Most recently, the band issued the Record Store Day exclusive EP, Locos Live In Venice, which was recorded at the venerable Juice Magazine headquarters, right off of the Venice Beach boardwalk.

The band returns to the road this Spring, with several festival outings including Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival.