The heavy stuff came quite naturally to her. This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Poppy. She joined us to talk about her latest release “Negative Spaces.” With some major collaborations as well has growing critical praise in the metal/rock genres Poppy is excited to explore and grow in this creative avenue and add to her already very diverse portfolio. Plus, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…Brock spares her the phallic details of the Loch Ness Monster.

Today, singer, songwriter, subversive performance artist, video director, and purveyor of surrealist chaos, Poppy announces on her upcoming record Negative Spaces out November 15th via Sumerian records. The album is set to reveal a new glimpse of the true visionary unconcerned with genre. The announce comes on the heels of last week’s release, the genre-defying banger and first taste of Negative Spaces, “they’re all around us.”

Negative Spaces follows Poppy’s recent successful collaborations: Bad Omens’ “V.A.N,” which climbed the Active Rock Radio charts and has entered the top 15 at the format, and Knocked Loose’s “Suffocate,” which broke into the top 10 on Spotify’s Viral 50 USA playlist. Her solo track “New Way Out,” released this summer, is currently #30 on the Active Rock Radio charts and climbing.

In addition to the esteemed collaborations, 2024 has been a monumental year for Poppy’s live performances. In January, she kicked things off by joining Bad Omens on the Concrete Forever Tour across Europe, followed by her headlining her own Zig Tour throughout the region. In March, Poppy came back stateside and supported Avenged Sevenfold on their month-long North American tour. This summer, she opened for Thirty Seconds To Mars on their North American run.

An insatiably inventive drive has fueled Poppy’s surrealistic rise through countless corners of the arts and music worlds, with each of her many projects so far revealing a different glimpse of a true visionary unconcerned with genre, unimpressed by convention, and forever defying expectations. It’s that eclecticism that has cemented Poppy’s reputation as a boundary-obliterating artist redefining culture as we know it, at every turn.

From performance art provocateur, to video director, to sci-fi graphic novel author, to a globe-traveling recording artist whose songbook encompasses anything from brutal metal breakdowns and snappy ‘60s bubblegum, to trap-pop and grunge-punk, absolutely nothing has been off-limits when it comes to Poppy masterfully executing her varied artistic vision. Her 2021 GRAMMY nod for Best Metal Performance (“BLOODMONEY”) marked the first time a solo female artist had ever been nominated in the category. Her staggeringly chameleon-like adaptability has kept fans guessing what’s next every step of the way. And yet, each impressive and feverishly ambitious pivot manages to sound uniquely, and singularly “Poppy”.

Negative Spaces continues the sonic adventurism of this spring’s diamond-radiant industrial anthem “New Way Out,” with Poppy and co-producer Jordan Fish (ex-Bring Me the Horizon) also mirror-balling through delicately-delivered pop, full bodied screams, synth-symbiotic ‘80s retro-futurism, and energy-jolted ‘00s pop-punk. It’s the thrilling sound of an ever-evolving artist redefining their legacy one song at a time, with a welcome understanding that there’s still so much inspiration to be found in the margins yet to be explored, deep within the negative spaces.