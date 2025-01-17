A trip to Big Bear can get the creative juices flowing! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Matt McAndrew of Rain City Drive. The band’s new album “Things Are Different Now” came at the perfect time and Matt and the fellas were able to find new, creative places to write other than just the studio. Plus, Matt shares a deep cut favorite from the record and a little tease about what could be expected in the near future for the band. And, as always, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played with some new choices…annnnnnd…soup?

Rain City Drive is pushing their own musical boundaries. The Palm Coast band is building on

their post-hardcore roots while boldly breaking into the realm of contemporary pop rock. With

a mix of heavy riffs, soaring vocals, and poetic lyrics, Rain City Drive’s sound is a sonic blend

of raw power and intimate emotion.

Formed in 2020, the members of Rain City Drive first came together when lead singer Matt

McAndrew met guitarists Felipe Sanchez and Weston Richmond, bassist Colin Vieira, and

drummer Zach Baker in Manchester, England. Thrown together by a twist of touring fate, the

group of five immediately gelled into a cohesive band with a powerful sound. Far from their

base in Palm Coast, Florida, Manchester’s rainy backdrop would go on to inspire the band’s

name.

Rain City Drive, also known as RCD, has amassed over 100M streams in the US, 150M

streams worldwide and over 900K monthly listeners on Spotify. Their songs “Talk to a

Friend” and “Heavier,” from the 2020 album To Better Days, have garnered100 million

streams. With their 2022 self-titled album, Rain City Drive, the band pushed their sonic output

even further. “We wanted to expand the umbrella that we created within To Better

Days, whether it was to explore our poppier side or dive into different lyrical themes.”

Their self titled record garnered major recognition, with songs in rotation on Sirius XM

Octane. Their single, “Cutting It Close;” landed at #5 on Sirius Octane’s Big Uns. RCD racked

in playlist placements on New Noise, All New Rock, The Core, Hard Rock, Pop Punk’s Not

Dead, The Pit, Volume Maximo.

Rain City Drive backs up their electrifying live show with extensive touring experience. The

band has played alongside acts such as Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and Memphis May

Fire. They’ve been featured on festivals including Louder Than Life, Swan Fest and

Aftershock and have supported Our Last Night on The Welcome Back Tour. Overseas, RCD

went back to their Manchester meeting place while on a UK run accompanying Dance Gavin

Dance and Eidola. RCD has no intention of slowing down as they make their way through

2024 gearing up for highly-anticipated new releases.

Fans are now following the band into their next musical venture with “Medicate Me,” a track

that showcases RCD’s perfect blend of heavy-melodies and an electrifying pop sound. “With

each release, we like to stretch out a little bit, filling in more of our vision while staying true to

our roots… We’re always trying to go into uncharted territories, and our upcoming record is a

reflection of that,” says McAndrew of Rain City Drive’s upcoming release.

Rain City Drive’s forthcoming album will be released in 2024 by Thriller

Records. Hear RCD’s new single, “Medicate Me,” out now.