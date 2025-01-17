Rain City Drive is pushing their own musical boundaries. The Palm Coast band is building on
their post-hardcore roots while boldly breaking into the realm of contemporary pop rock. With
a mix of heavy riffs, soaring vocals, and poetic lyrics, Rain City Drive’s sound is a sonic blend
of raw power and intimate emotion.
Formed in 2020, the members of Rain City Drive first came together when lead singer Matt
McAndrew met guitarists Felipe Sanchez and Weston Richmond, bassist Colin Vieira, and
drummer Zach Baker in Manchester, England. Thrown together by a twist of touring fate, the
group of five immediately gelled into a cohesive band with a powerful sound. Far from their
base in Palm Coast, Florida, Manchester’s rainy backdrop would go on to inspire the band’s
name.
Rain City Drive, also known as RCD, has amassed over 100M streams in the US, 150M
streams worldwide and over 900K monthly listeners on Spotify. Their songs “Talk to a
Friend” and “Heavier,” from the 2020 album To Better Days, have garnered100 million
streams. With their 2022 self-titled album, Rain City Drive, the band pushed their sonic output
even further. “We wanted to expand the umbrella that we created within To Better
Days, whether it was to explore our poppier side or dive into different lyrical themes.”
Their self titled record garnered major recognition, with songs in rotation on Sirius XM
Octane. Their single, “Cutting It Close;” landed at #5 on Sirius Octane’s Big Uns. RCD racked
in playlist placements on New Noise, All New Rock, The Core, Hard Rock, Pop Punk’s Not
Dead, The Pit, Volume Maximo.
Rain City Drive backs up their electrifying live show with extensive touring experience. The
band has played alongside acts such as Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and Memphis May
Fire. They’ve been featured on festivals including Louder Than Life, Swan Fest and
Aftershock and have supported Our Last Night on The Welcome Back Tour. Overseas, RCD
went back to their Manchester meeting place while on a UK run accompanying Dance Gavin
Dance and Eidola. RCD has no intention of slowing down as they make their way through
2024 gearing up for highly-anticipated new releases.
Fans are now following the band into their next musical venture with “Medicate Me,” a track
that showcases RCD’s perfect blend of heavy-melodies and an electrifying pop sound. “With
each release, we like to stretch out a little bit, filling in more of our vision while staying true to
our roots… We’re always trying to go into uncharted territories, and our upcoming record is a
reflection of that,” says McAndrew of Rain City Drive’s upcoming release.
Rain City Drive’s forthcoming album will be released in 2024 by Thriller
Records. Hear RCD’s new single, “Medicate Me,” out now.