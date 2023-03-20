Neal Middleton of Royal Bliss talks their latest album “Survival”, Not letting 2020 break them. The Black Rhino bike, wet pants and Bigfoot. To stay up to date and follow the Band…More info at Royal Bliss.com Related Posts Brand New Avenged Sevenfold – “Nobody” The triumphant track and its accompanying stop-motion video offer the first taste of the Huntington Beach, CA band's forthcoming eighth album, Life Is But a Dream…, which drops June 2. …Read More Clint LoweryClint Lowery - Head of Shipping and Logistics? Find out why is the most Clint Lowery album you're gonna get! He wears many hats, and his solo project is a big one. His new EP “Ghostwriter” is a…Read More GodsmackTurtles, Koi Fish and Swan songs are just a few of the topics covered by dummer extraordinaire Shannon Larkin in this episode. Plus, Brock takes a deeper dive into the latest Godsmack release "Light…Read More New Nonpoint!Nonpoint is back with new music! "Heartless" is the follow up to the #1 Frequent Rocker testing "Paper Tigers" Elias checks in with Johnny & Dee Hear a clip of "Heartless" here: Read More Pierce The VeilNew baby on the way, new music out on his birthday. That's what the first couple of weeks of February look like for Vic Fuentes. He even found time to talk to Brock about…Read More ARANDAOne word describes the last several years in the life of Aranda. Perseverance. Dameon joins Brock to discuss the seemingly endless list of tragedy that they made it through for the…Read More HARDYLearning to scream is one of the many things Hardy gets to do when he lets his rock flag fly. When he and Brock are not exchanging fishing stories they also talk about him growing up a with a rock n…Read More QUORThis San Diego metal three piece has gone around the world to get these new songs made. They explain how bartering their carpentry skills lead them to not only build, but be the first and last…Read More