That’s a big ass cat! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Royale Lynn and her new album “Black Magic” swings for the fence. A concept album, this debut tackles Lynn’s own mental health struggles while taking a journey through Pandora’s Box. Her first record in the rock world, Lynn says this is her most honest and true work yet and can’t wait to share the most real version of herself with the listener. Plus, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…and maybe we wanna see bigfoot instead.

Black-clad, silver-voiced, Royale Lynn is a study in contradictions: She was heralded by Billboard

as “a ferocious newcomer with ceiling-scraping vocals.” But that “newcomer,” a self- described

“metalhead who grew up in small-town Canada,” is a prolific and successful songwriter/performer

with dues-paying on stages small and large, across genres and across the

U.S. The fruits of her hard work—she’s written hundreds of songs–culminate in the dozen cuts on

her hard-hitting Epitaph Records debut, BLACK MAGIC. The album kicks off with the heavy riff of

“GREED,” and delves into “E.V.I.L.,” taking listeners on a very intense, personal and intentional

journey both lyrically and musically.

Royale grew up loving metal, and ended up on the world’s most prestigious punk label with a

record that defies easy categorization. But the 12 tracks seamlessly encompass all her passions,

pain and influences. BLACK MAGIC, produced by Jonathan Roach, is a concept record, an

ambitious feat that Royale pulls off powerfully. “The record plays on the Greek Myth of ‘Pandora’s

Box’- each song represents an evil that escaped into humanity,” Royale says. “I think that music

saves lives and gives us a safe space where we can be honest with ourselves. I wanted to show

the community that they aren’t alone.” And BLACK MAGIC isn’t: “It gives people hope, which is

the only thing left in Pandora’s Box.”

There’s a lot going on with BLACK MAGIC, and it thrills Royale that she was able to capture so

much so fluidly on one record. For instance: She loves both Lady Gaga and Rob Zombie.

Royale and her band toured with Seether–she sang “Broken” with them live; and Royale joined

Disturbed’s David Draiman on “Don’t Tell Me” at Rocklahoma in front of 50,000 people. And

growing up, “Flyleaf made me feel not alone.” Royale knows fans have equally diverse listening

habits and passions, and her breadth of experience is evident in every groove and lyric on

BLACK MAGIC.

The song title “E.V.I.L.” is an acronym for “Every Voice Inside Lies.” Royale shares her

vulnerability with her audience. Musically, “I think it’s so cool that it’s kind of this dance track, but

it’s still a metal song. I’ve never really heard anything like it before.”

On BLACK MAGIC she created with some of her best friends, titled the record BLACK MAGIC

because she truly believes in the magic of every cut on the album. Producer and longtime co-

writer Roach, who is “like a brother to me,” she says was with her for every step, and songs

were co-written with Cody Quistad from Wage War, and Luke Healy from Lakeview, along with

Andrew Bayliss and Michael Whitworth.

While writing the songs that would make up BLACK MAGIC, Royale decided that “DEATH

WISH,” a song that celebrates what first responders encounter, would have more impact as a

duet. Her first choice? Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria. “I’ve been a longtime fan. I think

his voice is incredible, and he was the only person who popped into my mind. He made it his

own, which was super important to me. The fact that he jumped in and did a song with a girl

who no one knows was amazing.”

When recording was done, the difficult task of putting the tracks in their proper order took

dozens of listenings. “The sequencing was very important, and I’m all about attention to detail.

The back of the record is the heavier side of things. I wanted “WTCH” and “DRAGON” to be

close because they’re coupled together in a sense,” she explains. “In the second verse of

“DRAGON,” we bring back one of the melodies from “WTCH,” connecting them a little bit.” Other

touches are even cooler… and weirder. A close listen to “E.V.I.L.” is definitely warranted. “The

whispers you hear on verse two are actually me saying my favorite horror lines backwards. I’m a

cat lady, I have an 18-pound Maine Coon named Ted. He’s on the record; we took a few of his

meows that are on ‘WTCH’ and ‘E.V.I.L.’. It’s been really cool to create this thing that is so out of

this world.”

Though BLACK MAGIC is her first album for Epitaph, over the last several years, Royale has

already earned the adoration of millions thanks to her viral self-released anthem “Six Feet

Deep” in 2023. The track shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Sales chart and has

more than 29 Million streams to date. She’s been on the charts between Linkin Park and

Metallica thanks to the hard work she’s put into refining her crossover country/hard-rock sound

and self-releasing singles and videos to her ever-increasing fan base.

With over 1 million followers across socials so far and a catalog of singles that has streams of

more than 57 million, Royale is humbled and grateful. At the age of 21, when she drove from

Canada to Nashville—where she still lives—the singer/songwriter embarked upon the journey

that has culminated in BLACK MAGIC. Which, of course, marks another new beginning for the

BLACK MAGIC woman. “It’s been so amazing to me that some of my favorite bands are

welcoming me with open arms. I think that if you keep your head down and you make your

music and you stand by what you say, there’s a lane for everyone,” Royale says.

While Royale is always striving, she doesn’t believe that there should be “a competitive nature

among bands, because there truly are so many amazing bands that are doing such different

things. Everybody has a place. Music is subjective and I welcome everybody to our shows with

open arms because we’re a family. We’re the rock community.” And, Royale concludes, “If I can

create something that does half of what it did for me growing up, then I’ve done my job.”