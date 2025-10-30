Twisted Sister at a young age can turn you into a metal singer! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Joakim Brodén of Sabaton. The band’s 11th studio album “Legends” is full of…you guess it…legends! From Joan of Arc to Vlad the Impaler, Brodén talks about matching music to history and telling epics through metal…which isn’t an easy task. Plus, Brodén talks history the band tries to stay away from and one historical figure he wished would’ve made the album. We also find out if competitive pinball is in his future. And make sure you don’t miss a Swedish themed Rapid Fire…with a Stolkholm vs. Gottenburge rivalry!

Photo Credits: Steve Bright

The members of Sabaton have much in common with each other, but likely the most vital component in their

connection is their shared passion for storytelling. Sabaton is known for its high-intensity heavy metal,

juxtaposed with narratives that recount harrowing yet epic tales of real-life military battles and the brave men

and women who lived through them. Released on March 4, 2022 (Nuclear Blast), Sabaton’s most recent full

length studio album, The War To End All Wars, revisited The Great War – a conflict of unprecedented ferocity.

It is the band’s 10th studio album.

Written and recorded between Spring 2020 and Spring 2021, Sabaton crafted a concept album of 11 songs that

once again delved deep into the atrocities, miracles and events tied to World War 1. According to vocalist

Joakim Brodén, there were still stories linked to the First World War left untold on the band’s 2019 release,

The Great War.

“In some cases, we just didn’t have the right music, and there were specific stories we had wanted to tell, like

the ‘Christmas Truce;” and “Hellfighters’,” he explained. “Also, once we went on tour in support of “The Great

War?” we met and heard from so many fans who told us about other great WW1 stories we “never heard

before, stories that were just so good. We kept asking ourselves, how did we miss this” Brodén added.

With fiery riffs, pounding drums and Brodén’s signature gruff baritone, each of the 11 songs on The War to

End All Wars shines a bright light on these true-life stories, the personal courage and bravery, triumphs and

tragedies.

Following the sold-out Great Sweden Tour in Spring 2022 (which saw Sabaton take on 30 cities in their

motherland) and a summer brimming with epic festival appearances, the band jetted off to the States for their

US/Canada headline tour, which they named The Tour To End All Tours, to promote their new album. Joining

them on the adventure was the Dutch symphonic band, Epica.

In the midst of their tour, Sabaton revealed exciting news of a World War 1 EP trilogy entitled Echoes Of The

Great War, to complement their two studio albums, The Great War and The War To End All Wars. The trilogy

comprised the Weapons Of The Modern Age, Heroes Of The Great War and Stories From The Western Front

EPs, each of which featured one new single depicting another fascinating WW1 tale. Respectively, “Father”

was written about the controversial chemist, Fritz Haber; “The First Soldier” was written about France’s brave

and stoic Albert Severin Roche, and “1916” was a touching cover of Motörhead’s thought-provoking track

written about the Battle of the Somme. Upon release, all EPs immediately sold out.

Bassist and manager, Pär Sundström commented on the project: “We were definitely not ready to close our

World War 1 chapter. We wanted to continue the journey and let it echo a little longer in the hearts and minds

of our fans.”

Meanwhile, in early 2023, the band decided to embark on round 2 of The Great Swedish Tour and eagerly took

on another 20 cities in their homeland following high demand. Hot on the heels of this, Sabaton proceeded to

rock the whole of Europe with Japanese metal phenomenon, BABYMETAL, as special guests and Finnish

monster metallers, Lordi, also joining the bill, for the EU leg of The Tour To End All Tours.

In April 2023, the band was recognised by the Swedish Skeptics Association with the highly regarded

“Enlightener of the Year Award 2022”, making Sabaton the first ever rock band to receive such an honour.

The award was first introduced in 1987 and is traditionally presented to academics, authors, journalists and

media outlets that go above and beyond what is expected in order to educate people. The Swedish Skeptics

Association handpicked Sabaton specifically for the band’s ability to deliver factual content, expressing that

they stand out from their contemporaries and peers in the music scene for their dedication to giving truthful,

historical accounts with the assistance of qualified historians and experts.

An unprecedented global museum project entitled History Rocks was launched by Sabaton on June 12, 2023.

At the centre of this project stood the band’s new animated film, The War To End All Wars – The Movie. Over

140 museums spanning 30 territories around the world participated in the event in the two weeks surrounding

the 105 th anniversary of Armistice Day (November 11, 2023) – the day an agreement to end the fighting of the

First World War was reached.

History Rocks was launched as a charity initiative to raise awareness of the importance of history and

encourage more people to visit and support their local museums. Sabaton reached out to museums both big and

small to be part of the world premiere of The War To End All Wars – The Movie at no cost. Following post-

event demand, the film was later released on major video streaming services including Amazon Prime Video,

Apple TV and YouTube on May 11, 2025, for it to reach a wider audience.

Rewinding back to October 2024, Sabaton celebrated the global premiere of their explosive concert film

entitled Sabaton – The Tour To End All Tours, which was filmed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam the year

prior. Over 1,200 cinemas in 28 countries screened the concert film.

At the end of 2024, Sabaton announced The Legendary Tour 2025 in Europe. Kicking off in November 2025,

this tour is set to be bigger and better than anything they’ve ever embarked on before and will feature The

Legendary Orchestra. In May 2025, Sabaton marked their return to Latin America with stops in Brazil,

Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Mexico. Looking ahead, in September/October 2025, Sabaton

will be performing six dates in Australia and New Zealand, will return to Istanbul, and will be performing in

Moldova and Kazakhstan for the first time.

On July 25, 2025, the band announced that their 11th studio album entitled Legends will be released on

October 17 in multiple formats including digital, vinyl, CD and a limited boxset. This album explores the

stories of 11 legendary historical figures, marking a departure from Sabaton’s usual focus on modern warfare.

Four singles from the new album are already out in the wild including Templars (about the Knights Templar),

Hordes Of Khan (about Genghis Khan), The Duelist (about Miyamoto Musashi) and Lightning At The Gates

(about Hannibal Barca).

MORE ABOUT SABATON…

In the more than two decades since the band’s launch, Sabaton has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena

concerts worldwide and gained a legion of loyal fans across the globe by carving out a reputation as one of the

hardest working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they’ve earned Gold, Platinum, and

multi-Platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. They’ve also had

eight albums score Top 10 international chart status, and six claim the Top 5. Sabaton

has also accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and almost 2 billion views

on YouTube.

In 2008, Sabaton hosted the first of its annual, three-day concert festival, the "Sabaton Open Air" in Sweden,

which is currently on a hiatus following over a decade of successful events. The following year, the band

launched its annual Sabaton Cruise that sails out of Stockholm for epic sea adventures, rocking the ship with

fellow metalheads and lots of Sabaton. 2019 saw the debut of the band’s “Sabaton History Channel,” which

cleverly combines the power of music and storytelling to dive into the true-life stories behind every Sabaton

song. These well-researched documentary-style videos bring history to life in an informative and entertaining

way. Sabaton’s Pär Sundström and Joakim Brodén are joined by the renowned historian Indy Neidell, of “The

Great War” and “WW Two in Real Time” fame.

Sabaton refuses to be simply slotted into a genre. Fans need only know them as Sabaton, the heavy metal band

that sings of real-life wars and the people who played a part in them; of grueling campaigns and dazzling acts

of bravery, magnificent victories, and touching personal struggles, true stories more fantastic than any fiction.