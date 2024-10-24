It’s more relaxing when you make it yourself.  This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Dale Stewart of Seether.  “The Surface Seems So Far” is the band’s 9th studio album and is a heavy piece of work.  Without any acoustic songs on the lineup Dale and the guys got aggressive with this record and enjoyed taking their time finding the sound they were looking for.  Plus, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played where we learn about Tokoloshe!