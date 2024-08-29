Serendipity in up north Wisconsin! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Eric Boatright of Shallow Side. Hard work, loss, Spotted Cow, a lot of introspection and more went into the band’s latest album “Reflections.” Don’t sleep on this band because Eric says Shallow Side are major rock contenders and this new album proves it! Plus, we play a quick round of Rapid Fire with…wet cheese???

Since coming into the rock scene in 2012, Shallow Side have released a little of everything – including several EPs, a full-length album, a compilation album plus a number of assorted cover songs and singles.

The band originated from the small town of Cullman, Alabama playing their special brand of rock n’ roll.

Their 2017 EP, ONE spurred three radio singles: Rebel, Renegade (a powerful Styx cover) and Can You Hear Me that began to get them noticed and earned them the title of Loudwire’s ‘Best New Artist of the Year’ .

In 2019, the band released their first full-length album SAINTS & SINNERS which contained their most streamed-song to date, Sound The Alarm. The album was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash, Sevendush, Alter Bridge, Sebastian Bach). Like many bands, the Covid virus and shutdown halted much of the promotion and touring of the album.

2024 has brought the band’s 2nd full lenght albumREFLECTIONS and include 11 bangers. The band used several producers including Kile Odell (Motionless in White, Cane Hill, Through Fire, Nita Strauss) and Chris Dawson/James Beattie (Any Given Sin, Saul, GEARS).

Their extensive music catalog has now surpassed more than 50 million streams globally, and their music videos have eclipsed 19.5 million views on their YouTube channel and another 25 million views created by users on YouTube.

All their music since 2006 has come out under Thermal Entertainment whom is also their management.