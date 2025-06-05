“Belligerent” is an awesome way to describe a song! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Emma Anzai of Sick Puppies. The band(and obviously the fans) are beyond excited to have the new record “Wave the Bull” finally out…the first new work from the band since 2016. It’s heavy, it’s exciting and it’s even got some unexpected surprises! Plus Emma breaks down how the last nine years shaped this new record and it’s sound as well as how they came up with it’s title “Wave the Bull.” As always, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played and we even sneak in some fun Aussie slang!

Chart-topping rock/alt trio Sick Puppies have amassed global recognition since

bursting onto the music scene. The Los Angeles-based, Australian-bred band is well

known for their extensive range of pivotal accomplishments, including a Gold album

certification for their breakout ‘Tri-Polar’. Moreover, “You’re Going Down” has

accumulated 284 million streams on Spotify to date and collective sales are in excess of

2 million. The group is a formidable live act that has clocked in over 1,000 live shows in

the US to date – sharing the stage with the likes of Muse, The Killers, Breaking

Benjamin, Incubus and Tool. Notable festivals played include Rock on the Range,

Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple, Aftershock, Carolina Rebellion, Welcome to Rockville

and Download (UK). Set on eclipsing their seemingly inexhaustible career, Sick Puppies

are now gearing up for their forthcoming LP release, ‘WAVE THE BULL’, while also

continuing to tour relentlessly.

But what is it to ‘WAVE THE BULL’? We are all familiar with what it means to

‘Take the bull by the horns’, but to ‘WAVE THE BULL’ is a different take on approaching

life’s most difficult times. To ‘WAVE THE BULL’ is to provoke, embrace, and surrender to

the battles that will inevitably scar us – a battle cry for the emotional masochist.

Antagonizing adversity, afraid of nothing. This is the central theme and philosophy

behind their 5th studio album.

WAVE THE BULL’s songs were written as bassist Emma Anzai, guitarist Bryan

Scott and drummer Mark Goodwin reflected on the thick skin grown from the trials and

tribulations of life, and a successful career in the music industry.

Coded by a colored guide, this aggressive concept album genre-hops between

three lyrical themes – “The Omen” tracks (colored in black) which foreshadow the hard

times to come, with lyrical content ranging from frustration, betrayal, and panic. “The

Fight” tracks (colored in red) represent relentless, animalistic tenacity leaning all the

way into hardship. And “The Aftermath” tracks (colored in white) that express the mixed

bag of emotions that come with being on the other side of disaster. This concept album

is a collection of songs that thematically, lyrically, musically, and sonically double down

on the narrative that it’s not about what life throws at you, it’s about the way in

which you face it.

The Omen – (Chapter 1: Black) – foreshadowing of confronting life events &

hard times to come. Frustration, Vulnerability, Betrayal, Panic, and an egging on of the

adversity that these songs hint towards. These songs represent the significant prequel

to the battle ahead. (There Goes The Neighborhood, Friends Like You, Fix Me,

Dead & Buried).

The Fight – (Chapter 2: Red) – represents the battlefield. These song’s lyrical

content detail becoming an unstoppable machine that will be stopped at nothing, and

the self reflection of what that feels like – the good, bad, and ugly parts of it. (Creature,

Feel Again, Hurricane, Knock Your Lights Out).

The Aftermath – (Chapter 3: White) – the mixed bag of emotions that comes

with being on the other side of life’s biggest adversities. Bloodied, bruised, but full of life

and hopeful. These song’s lyrical content represent moving forward with attitude,

picking up what’s left of yourself and making your way in YOUR way. (Going Places,

Find A Way, Fuck Em’ All, Halfway Home).