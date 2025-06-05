Chart-topping rock/alt trio Sick Puppies have amassed global recognition since
bursting onto the music scene. The Los Angeles-based, Australian-bred band is well
known for their extensive range of pivotal accomplishments, including a Gold album
certification for their breakout ‘Tri-Polar’. Moreover, “You’re Going Down” has
accumulated 284 million streams on Spotify to date and collective sales are in excess of
2 million. The group is a formidable live act that has clocked in over 1,000 live shows in
the US to date – sharing the stage with the likes of Muse, The Killers, Breaking
Benjamin, Incubus and Tool. Notable festivals played include Rock on the Range,
Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple, Aftershock, Carolina Rebellion, Welcome to Rockville
and Download (UK). Set on eclipsing their seemingly inexhaustible career, Sick Puppies
are now gearing up for their forthcoming LP release, ‘WAVE THE BULL’, while also
continuing to tour relentlessly.
But what is it to ‘WAVE THE BULL’? We are all familiar with what it means to
‘Take the bull by the horns’, but to ‘WAVE THE BULL’ is a different take on approaching
life’s most difficult times. To ‘WAVE THE BULL’ is to provoke, embrace, and surrender to
the battles that will inevitably scar us – a battle cry for the emotional masochist.
Antagonizing adversity, afraid of nothing. This is the central theme and philosophy
behind their 5th studio album.
WAVE THE BULL’s songs were written as bassist Emma Anzai, guitarist Bryan
Scott and drummer Mark Goodwin reflected on the thick skin grown from the trials and
tribulations of life, and a successful career in the music industry.
Coded by a colored guide, this aggressive concept album genre-hops between
three lyrical themes – “The Omen” tracks (colored in black) which foreshadow the hard
times to come, with lyrical content ranging from frustration, betrayal, and panic. “The
Fight” tracks (colored in red) represent relentless, animalistic tenacity leaning all the
way into hardship. And “The Aftermath” tracks (colored in white) that express the mixed
bag of emotions that come with being on the other side of disaster. This concept album
is a collection of songs that thematically, lyrically, musically, and sonically double down
on the narrative that it’s not about what life throws at you, it’s about the way in
which you face it.
The Omen – (Chapter 1: Black) – foreshadowing of confronting life events &
hard times to come. Frustration, Vulnerability, Betrayal, Panic, and an egging on of the
adversity that these songs hint towards. These songs represent the significant prequel
to the battle ahead. (There Goes The Neighborhood, Friends Like You, Fix Me,
Dead & Buried).
The Fight – (Chapter 2: Red) – represents the battlefield. These song’s lyrical
content detail becoming an unstoppable machine that will be stopped at nothing, and
the self reflection of what that feels like – the good, bad, and ugly parts of it. (Creature,
Feel Again, Hurricane, Knock Your Lights Out).
The Aftermath – (Chapter 3: White) – the mixed bag of emotions that comes
with being on the other side of life’s biggest adversities. Bloodied, bruised, but full of life
and hopeful. These song’s lyrical content represent moving forward with attitude,
picking up what’s left of yourself and making your way in YOUR way. (Going Places,
Find A Way, Fuck Em’ All, Halfway Home).