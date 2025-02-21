Let’s just cut through all the red tape!  This week’s guest on Discover New Music is John Cooper of Skillet.  Their new record “Revolution” is the band’s 12th and also their first to be released independently.  John discusses how the band navigated the making of this record without a label and how he felt it was a “rebirth” of Skillet.  Plus, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…bring your puka shell necklaces!