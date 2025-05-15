You can’t scroll through your music feed without seeing Sleep Theory’s name—and frontman Cullen Moore is here to tell us why! In this episode of Discover New Music, Cullen shares the band’s whirlwind journey from its formation in 2019 through pandemic-era challenges, unexpected lineup changes, and a rocket ride of viral success. He opens up about convincing bandmate Paolo to join the project, the behind-the-scenes build-up to their breakout single “Paper Hearts,” and how streaming momentum led to their highly anticipated debut Afterglow. Cullen also reflects on his time in the Army, the musical legacy passed down from his father, and the self-belief that fueled it all. Plus, as always, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…who the hell are David Bowie and David Lee Roth?!?!

Sleep Theory delivers the dynamic, heavy bounce and massive vocal hooks that the rock world desperately needs. Cullen Moore is a powerhouse singer who outmatches nearly all his peers, recalling the most classic and timeless pop, R&B, and rock n’ roll vocalists of the last several decades.

In less than two years, they became the fifth most-played artist on Active Rock radio, with three songs on the year-end rock charts on YouTube and Amazon. “Fallout” was the ninth most-played song on Active Rock in 2024. Jelly Roll and David Draiman sing the band’s praises. Shinedown, Falling In Reverse, Beartooth, Nothing More, Wage War, Set It Off, and Daughtry have taken them on tour.

On Afterglow, Sleep Theory’s full-length debut, and the Paper Hearts EP, the band’s rich, emotional sound combines anthemic heavy rock like Linkin Park and Bring Me The Horizon with pop and R&B, equally adept at breakdowns and ballads. Amazon Music, Loudwire, and Revolver named them an Artist To Watch in 2025. Revolver rightly declared, “The band’s exciting mix of metalcore, pop, and R&B … has positioned Sleep Theory as one of heavy music’s biggest breakouts.”

Sleep Theory pushes themselves creatively at every turn, catapulting the genre to new sonic heights.