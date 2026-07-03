Sleeping With Sirens

July 3, 2026|In The Latest, Discover

Sleeping With Sirens

July 3, 2026|In The Latest, Discover

Sleeping With Sirens

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I hope everyone is gonna like it!  This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Nick Martin of Sleeping With Sirens.  Their eighth studio album “An Ending In Itself” goes deeper, according to Martin, than any previous album; both lyrically and sonically.  Martin breaks down taking more time on this record, almost twice as long as anything before.  Plus he talks working with Will Yip and how he really pushed the band to be at their very best each recording.  As always a quick round of Rapid Fire…and Bugs Bunny has got some hips!

Before the gold and platinum certifications, sold-out theaters, and a cultural resurgence that brought a new generation of true believers to their music through TikTok and arena tours, Sleeping With Sirens was a leap of faith grounded in intuition and a unique voice that’s impossible to mistake. Kellin Quinn didn’t enter the post-hardcore scene sounding like the typical frontman. His powerful, passionate, urgent, and unique voice cut through the noise around them, both literal and figurative. 

The band connected with those who felt similarly out of step; listeners seeking solace in songs that echoed their deepest insecurities, resentments, anxieties, tensions, and fears. SWS felt like medicine. The thrillingly energized new album, An Ending in Itself,  proves that the bond between the band and its passionate audience remains its defining strength. Produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Panic! At The Disco, Circa Survive), the band’s eighth LP represents both a homecoming and a reckoning. 

The world around them may have shifted. But the impulse that built Sleeping With Sirens remains the same. The band endures for the same reason it began. Because this music matters. An Ending in Itself unfolds as a meditation on hardship, resilience, and the search for meaning in uncertain times. 

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