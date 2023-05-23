A new album that’s been almost 30 years in the making?! Bill Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins caught up with Brock to chat about the band’s 12th album “Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Acts” and how this latest work continues on an epic story that begin all the way back on “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.” Plus Billy plays a round of Rapid Fire and we find out his preferred Chicago team, wrestling moves & much more!

The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago during 1988, the group have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], and diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995]. Rolling Stone cited both Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness among its “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for Siamese Dream, the black Zero shirt, the laissez faire bliss of the “1979” music video, the gothic metamorphosis of “Ava Adore,” or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day. 2018 saw The Smashing Pumpkins unveil the SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. and launch the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, which packed arenas. Maintaining this momentum, the band’s eleventh full-length and latest double album, Cyr, arrived in 2020 and represented yet another evolution. As prolific as ever, The Smashing Pumpkins will release more music in 2022 as they resume touring. They challenged music and, ultimately, changed it—that’s the one tradition The Smashing Pumpkins proudly uphold.

Smashing Pumpkins Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smashingpumpkins/

Smashing Pumpkins Twitter: https://twitter.com/SmashingPumpkin

Smashing Pumpkins IG: https://www.instagram.com/smashingpumpkins/?hl=en

Smashing Pumpkins TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thesmashingpumpkins