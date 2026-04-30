There’s at least one song that’s not depressing! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Joel Birch of The Amity Affliction. Their new album “House Of Cards” is a fresh start and, according to Birch, the band’s best work to date. Deep, painful, personal lyrics are still at the root of the album, but there’s also some hope intertwined. After some major changes and a whole lotta heartbreak Birch says the band is back to having fun…in the studio, on the road and just being together. 20+ years in and it’s still getting better! Birch also helps out with some Brizzy slang and plays a quick round of Rapid Fire…what the f**k is a Choco Taco?!?!

Embracing a new chapter of artistry as a band, THE AMITY AFFLICTION announce their long-awaited new studio album, HOUSE OF CARDS.

Releasing via PURE NOISE RECORDS on Friday, April 24th, HOUSE OF CARDS is the first full-length outing from THE AMITY AFFLICTION to feature clean vocalist JONNY REEVES, who became a permanent addition to the lineup in 2025.

Bolstering JOEL BIRCH’s signature fusion of intense and open lyricism, the arrangements and vocal duality provided by THE AMITY AFFLICTION throughout the DNA of this new album is set to reaffirm the band’s status as one of heavy music’s most dynamic groups.

Now, the band shares the first taste of the new album – the impactful title track, ‘House of Cards’. A song penned by Birch for his brother and sister (and himself), taking stock of the relationship shared with their mother; a central figure at the heart of the new album.