Dude, where’s my car?! Ahren Stringer of The Amity Affliction joined Brock for another episode of Discover New Music to discuss the band’s eighth studio album “Not Without My Ghosts.” It’s Amity’s first fully self-produced record and, according to Ahren, it’s heavy. Plus they guys play an Australian version of Rapid Fire and we learn about a stolen Commodore.

ABOUT THE AMITY AFFLICTION:

Since emerging in 2008 with their debut Severed Ties, Australian powerhouse The Amity Affliction have consistently delivered. They’ve tallied over a billion streams worldwide, clocked four No. 1 records, have earned multiple Gold and Platinum certifications in their home country, and enjoyed a string of Top 30-charting albums on Billboard. They’ve also received critical accolades from Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, The Noise, and more. Throughout their career, The Amity Affliction have remained a featured attraction on some of the biggest festivals in the world — from Download UK, Reading and Leeds, Vans Warped Tour, Rock am Ring, Rock im park, Graspop, Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville, Hellfest, Slam Dunk, Jera on Air, and more! The band has sold out countless headline treks and have hit the road with everyone from A Day to Remember to Motionless in White to Silverstein to Sum 41 to Beartooth to PVRIS. New material is expected in 2023.