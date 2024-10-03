This is the one that got everyone’s attention! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Lee Jennings of The Funeral Portrait. A record that has been in the works since 2018, “Greetings From Suffocate City” is a culmination of a lot of hard work, emotion, and dedication from the band and as far as Lee is concerned everything before this doesn’t matter. Lee talks rewrites, full-circle tour moments and getting to work with a guy he looks up to, Bert McCracken of The Used. As always, a round of Rapid Fire is played and maybe we’ll hear a cover of Kung Fu Fighting!





The Funeral Portrait is an emotional rock outfit with a mix of theatrics & devotion to their passion for loud, uncompromising, anthemic music. Comprised of Lee Jennings (Vocals), Cody Weissinger (Guitar), Caleb Freihaut (Guitar/Auxiliary), Robert Weston (Bass), & Homer Umbanhower (Drums), the band is currently signed to Better Noise Music. Their first full length record is releasing in early 2023. This massive no-holds barred new record has production provided by both Johnny Andrews (Three Days Grace, Motionless In White, Halestorm) & Josh Landry aka Lø Spirit (Motionless In White). An incredible mix & mastering job was completed by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Arch Enemy).

The band has been touring relentlessly since their inception & has opened for acts such as Shinedown, Underoath, Skillet, From Ashes To New, Starset, Pvris, & more. TFP recently played the main stage at Inkcarceration Fest. Their most recent single Holy Water had consistent play at SiriusXM Octane upon its release. They have been featured in Alternative Press’s 100 Bands You Need To Know, Rocksound, & their song Holy Water was recently featured on multiple episodes of All Elite Wrestling.

The Funeral Portrait believes in the power of Devotion to their Music and to their unwavering fanbase, The Coffin Crew. The ritual is beginning, & they want everyone involved. No excuses for not attending will be allowed…