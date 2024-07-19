Apparently Rock Band is a great way to become a rockstar! This week’s guests on Discover New Music is the The Villarreal sisters Daniela, Paulina and Alejandra of The Warning. These talented young ladies of the rock world felt a sense of maturity and ease in the making of their 4th studio album “Keep Me Fed.” Plus, a triple round of Rapid Fire is played and the sisters have some different opinions on damp socks and horse-sized ducks!







The Warning infuse rock music with a much-needed shot of adrenaline. The Monterrey, Mexico

trio of sisters—Daniela “Dany” [guitar, lead vocals, piano], Paulina “Pau” [drums, vocals, piano],

and Alejandra “Ale” Villarreal [bass, piano, backing vocals]—charge forward with head-spinning

riffs, unpredictable rhythms, stadium-size beats, and skyscraping vocals. If anybody can usher

rock’s comeback along, it’s these three ladies. After exploding online with one viral moment

after another, The Warning parlayed this momentum into a series of independent releases,

including Escape the Mind EP 2015 , XXI Century Blood 2017, and Queen of the Murder Scene

2019 before releasing their latest album ERROR 2022 Lava/Republic) which amassed 110M

streams. The band continues their rock dominance with a growing social media following and

supporting legends like Muse, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, The Killers, and Royal Blood.

Already in 2023, The Warning released their latest single “MORE” and are embarking on their

ERROR World Tour. The band concluded the US, UK, and EU legs that included headlines shows,

festivals and with dates supporting Muse and Royal Blood. Up next, the band will make a fall

headline runs in Mexico and LATAM.

The band is taking over MTV – they presented at the MTV MIAWS in Mexico and was an

Extended Play Stage Performer at the MTV VMAs.

The Warning has been chosen as the face of the Pepsi Black campaign, cementing their status

as one of the hottest up-and-coming bands in the music industry.