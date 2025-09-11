Hey, how are ya bud! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Brad Walst of Three Days Grace. The band’s eighth studio album “Alienation” is a special one for the band. Not only did they find new ways to challenge themselves musically, but it also saw the return of original member Adam Gontier. “Alienation” is new, exciting Three Days Grace with nostalgia sprinkled in….and no surprise…fans are loving it! Plus, as always a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…Canada style!

After surprising Three Days Grace fans during a performance in Nashville with the band’s original singer Adam Gontier, the band has now announced the official return of Gontier to vocals, with Matt Walst remaining a lead vocalist as well. The esteemed rock veterans let fans in early on the shocking announcement, teasing a video across social media of Gontier and Walst linking up at the studio. Further details about new music and touring plans will be forthcoming.

On the reunion, Adam Gontier shares “I feel like it’s been seamless, better than we were expecting. It’s like we got back in a room together and picked up where we left off. We have been friends for so long it’s kind of natural to get back in the room together.”

Matt Walst echoes and adds “It’s been so much fun and inspiring making this record. Combining over 20 years of Three Days Grace and doing something that no band has ever done. I’m excited for the fans to hear it!”

Since 2003, Three Days Grace has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, and moving millions of units worldwide. Overall the band has eighteen #1 records at Mediabase Active Rock and seventeen #1s at Billboard/BDS Active Rock. The band has been nominated multiple times for “Best Rock Album” at the Juno Awards in addition to multiple nominations for “Rock Song of the Year” and “Rock Artist of the Year” at iHeartRadio Music Awards. Moreover, the band consistently averaged a staggering 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify—remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world. With over 5 Billion combined streams, top tracks include hard rock anthems “I Hate Everything About You”, “Riot”, “Time Of Dying”, among others.