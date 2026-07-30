Billy Gibbons sends him a lot of beard oil! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Tim Montana. His new record, which got its title from Charlie Sheen, “Entire State of Tim Montana” is 16 tracks of awesome storytelling. With an opening skit featuring Charlie Sheen, Martin Sheen and Robert Patrick you are immediately off on a journey. Also featured on the record is Jerry Cantrell, Bill Gibbons, Slash, Royale Lynn and a must-listen powerful collaboration with Crow Nation artists First Crazy Dog & Wolfbear. Montana made a record that will make you tear off your skip button. As always a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…and we think Bigfoot is interdimensional!

Welcome to the entire state of Tim Montana. The new album, Entire State Of Tim Montana, named by none other than actor Charlie Sheen, is available across all digital streaming platforms today, July 31 via BMG. Tim Montana has built a reputation for delivering unapologetically loud, high-energy songs driven by blistering guitar riffs, raw vocals, and a rebellious, blue-collar attitude. Blending Southern rock swagger with modern hard-rock production, Montana’s sound truly bridges the worlds of various genres, earning him a growing audience across multiple formats. His music reflects the rugged independence of the American West, with lyrics rooted in hard work, freedom, and living life on your own terms. The sixteen tracks on the record feature some assists from music’s heaviest hitters including Jerry Cantrell, Slash, Billy F Gibbons and include cameos from Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen, and Robert Patrick as well

“This record is a collision of my heroes and my scars, the loudest moments I’ve ever lived and the quiet truths I couldn’t outrun,” Montana shares, and continues, “Don’t worry there’s some fun moments too. It’s not over-polished, it’s not safe, but it’s exactly who I am.”