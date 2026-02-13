You gotta have the cake first…but the icing is pretty damn good too! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is the legendary Zakk Wylde. In between cracking jokes, Wylde broke down creating the latest Black Label Society album “Engines of Destruction” with a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants approach. Make a pot of coffee and work on a riff. Go on a food run and work out some lyrics. Well it worked and now we have the first new BLS record since ’21. Wylde also shares a sweet story about Ozzy that you won’t want to miss. As always a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…in a very diplomatic fashion.

Zakk Wylde will tell you that everything Black Label Society begins and ends with the

riff.

For more than 25 years, Black Label Society has stood as one of heavy music’s most

unshakeable pillars, delivering album after album of blues-soaked grooves, hard-hitting

riffs, and soul-baring ballads. “Engines of Demolition” makes no exception to the steady

rule of unrelenting commitment to pure, uncompromising, hard rock.

In 2022, Wylde was invited to honor his fallen brothers, the late great Dimebag Darrell

Abbott and his brother Vinnie Paul, as part of the Pantera Celebration. Writing and

recording with Black Label Society over these last four years is when Engines of

Demolition was born.

Engines of Demolition follows the release of four singles, “The Gallows” (2024), “Lord

Humungus” (2025), “Broken and Blind” (2025) and “Name In Blood” (2026), and marks

the first full-length album release since Doom Crew Inc. (2021).

Black Label Society is the pure expression of the paradox of Zakk Wylde’s darkest,

loudest riffs and softest soul-crushing ballads. BLS is a relentless, heavy, bluesy,

unhinged hard-rock-metal circus quartet summoning caffeine-fueled cacophony on

records and the stage. BLS songs are odes to celebration and mourning from the

darkest depths to the highest of highs.

A charismatic hard rock and metal marauder recognized as a living legend and guitar

icon, Wylde rose to prominence when Ozzy Osbourne chose him as his loyal axe man.

Multi-platinum albums, countless guitar magazine covers, Worldwide sold out tours, his

own guitar and coffee brands add to Wylde’s ever-growing legacy. He gets as much joy

from fronting his Black Label Society as he did playing on stage with his hero, Ozzy

Osbourne, in his Black Sabbath cover band, Zakk Sabbath.

“Less is more with everything, “Except the guitar solos and coffee!”