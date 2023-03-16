ON SALE NOW!

Johnny & Dee are heading back to where it all started – Denver, Colorado for the JJO MILE HIGH SOUND LOUNGE with FAME ON FIRE, JARED JAMES NICHOLS and you never know who else will show up!

We’ll fly out of Milwaukee on Southwest Airlines – Wednesday May 17th through Sunday May 21st

PURCHASE YOUR TRIP HERE!

All that is included:

*4 night, 5 day trip FOR TWO with the JJO crew!

* Round round-trip airfare out of Milwaukee on Southwest (DIRECT FLIGHTS) bags included

*Round-trip hotel/airport shuttle in Denver

* 4-night hotel stay at Hilton Denver City Center

* Sound Lounge at MobCraft DeeTacko & Brewery with FAME ON FIRE and JARED JAMES NICHOLS with b reakfast and beer included!

*Free time to enjoy Denver

There is a very limited amount of packages available at this special price, so don’t wait! When they’re gone, they’re gone!

HERE! Become a JJO Frequent Rocker to get the special price

From MobCraft Brewery and 94.1 JJO!

**you and your guest must be 21+

**after purchasing a trip, more details and instructions will be emailed to you





Special thanks to Harley Davidson of Madison