ABOUT GUNS N’ ROSES

Guns N’ Roses endure as the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band in history to this day. Embedded in popular culture, their landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time,” while their Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) ranked as the “fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time.” During 1991, Guns N’ Roses shook the world with the one-two punch of the 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots of the Billboard 200 upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of G N’ R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (platinum). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Following the reunion of the century, they headlined Coachella and sold 5 million-plus tickets on the Not In This Lifetime… Tour. However, Guns N’ Roses never stop with more touring on the horizon in 2023 and other surprises—the “Nightrain” keeps rolling at full speed.

Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Check out GnR on Aug 24th at Wrigley Field. Trusted Ticket Link HERE



PERHAPS Lyrics

Perhaps I was wrong

When I didn’t see you, hey, hey

Perhaps I was wrong, hey

When I don’t believe you

But how would I know how it feels

Or what it takes to be you

I’ve been so upset

Harboring this hate for days

Hey, my sense of rejection

Hey, hey

Is no excuse for my behavior, hey

You pulled the gun, hey, hey

That shot and crucified my savior

Now he is no more and I am without you

Just like I was before

The way I used to be, hey

What a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need

My heart bleeds for me

Got a lot more than I bargained for

You’re all alone now

You forgot about the others you were fighting for

You’re all alone

Ooh, sold out to the ones that you once ignored

You’re all alone now

You used to be a little crazy now there’s so much more

You’re all alone

Perhaps I was wrong, hey, hey

When I didn’t see you, hey, hey

Perhaps I was wrong, hey

When I don’t believe you

But how would I know how it feels

Or what it takes to be you

I’ve been so upset

Harboring this hate for days

Oh-oh, what a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need

My heart bleeds for me

Ooh, got a lot more than I bargained for

You’re all alone now

You forgot about the others you were fighting for

You’re all alone

Ooh, sold out to the ones that you once ignored

You’re all alone now

You used to be a little crazy now there’s so much more

You’re all alone