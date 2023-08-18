ABOUT GUNS N’ ROSES
Guns N’ Roses endure as the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band in history to this day. Embedded in popular culture, their landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time,” while their Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) ranked as the “fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time.” During 1991, Guns N’ Roses shook the world with the one-two punch of the 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots of the Billboard 200 upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of G N’ R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (platinum). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Following the reunion of the century, they headlined Coachella and sold 5 million-plus tickets on the Not In This Lifetime… Tour. However, Guns N’ Roses never stop with more touring on the horizon in 2023 and other surprises—the “Nightrain” keeps rolling at full speed.
Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).
PERHAPS Lyrics
Perhaps I was wrong
When I didn’t see you, hey, hey
Perhaps I was wrong, hey
When I don’t believe you
But how would I know how it feels
Or what it takes to be you
I’ve been so upset
Harboring this hate for days
Hey, my sense of rejection
Hey, hey
Is no excuse for my behavior, hey
You pulled the gun, hey, hey
That shot and crucified my savior
Now he is no more and I am without you
Just like I was before
The way I used to be, hey
What a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need
My heart bleeds for me
Got a lot more than I bargained for
You’re all alone now
You forgot about the others you were fighting for
You’re all alone
Ooh, sold out to the ones that you once ignored
You’re all alone now
You used to be a little crazy now there’s so much more
You’re all alone
Perhaps I was wrong, hey, hey
When I didn’t see you, hey, hey
Perhaps I was wrong, hey
When I don’t believe you
But how would I know how it feels
Or what it takes to be you
I’ve been so upset
Harboring this hate for days
Oh-oh, what a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need
My heart bleeds for me
Ooh, got a lot more than I bargained for
You’re all alone now
You forgot about the others you were fighting for
You’re all alone
Ooh, sold out to the ones that you once ignored
You’re all alone now
You used to be a little crazy now there’s so much more
You’re all alone