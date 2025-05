JJO salutes the biggest rock band in the world with a month of vinyl revivals, Frequent Rocker countdowns, replays of live performances, epic prizes, Metallica news, interviews and more…

Rate every Metallica song for the month of May to get in to win a turntable and the entire Metallica studio catalog on vinyl – Also chances to win vinyls, DVDs and a Roxitee Time Music CD Player and Metallica cds. Frequent Rockers log on to your account for more details!