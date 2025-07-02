NEW Foo Fighters!!

FOO FIGHTERS CELEBRATE 30TH ANNIVERSARY

NEW SINGLE “TODAY’S SONG” OUT NOW

“I woke today / Screaming for change…”

Foo Fighters mark the 30th anniversary of their iconic 1995 debut with the release of a powerful new single, “Today’s Song”—a bold new chapter from one of rock’s most enduring bands. The track is now available on all digital platforms.

An emotional yet electrifying anthem, “Today’s Song” builds from a melodic intro to euphoric crescendos. With lyrics reflecting on change, perseverance, and the passage of time, it’s a reminder of why the Foo Fighters remain one of the most influential acts in modern rock.

In a heartfelt message to fans, Dave Grohl reflected on three decades of memories:

“We’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak… But we have followed this road together, for each other, no matter what.”

He also paid tribute to past and present members, including a moving remembrance of Taylor Hawkins:

“Taylor… you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever.”

🌍 2025 Live Tour Dates

Oct 2 – Jakarta, ID – Carnaval Ancol

Oct 4 – Singapore, SG – F1

Oct 7 – Tokyo, JP – Saitama Super Arena

Oct 10 – Osaka, JP – Glion Arena Kobe

Nov 14 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital

