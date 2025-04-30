Join us May 7-9th as we broadcast live for the American Family Children’s Hospital Radiothon, benefitting UW Health Kids! We will hear from families, doctors, nurses, therapists and more throughout the 3 days. So let’s come together to support the health journey kids in our community have been on.

The money you donate will help save lives!

Here are just some of the ways donations have been used in past years:

· Funded a Child Life Specialist position in the Emergency Department to help patients and their families cope with fear, pain, and anxiety.

· Provided supplies for the Positive Image Center which offers wigs, hats, and salon services to patients free of charge.

· Provided gas cards and transportation resources for families who need help getting to and from the hospital, including those who need treatments several times each week.

· Supported Tyler’s Place sibling care, so parents can stay with their hospitalized child while the siblings are taken care of in a nurturing and therapeutic environment.

· Provided dinners for thousands of moms, dads, and patient visitors.

How can you become a Champion for Kids?

· You become a champion by donating just $15 a month!

