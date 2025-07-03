Taste 2025

Taste of Madison presented by Country Financial returns Labor Day Weekend, Aug 30th & Aug 31st.

JJO Night is Saturday, Aug 30th  at the Main stage on MLK Jr Blvd
Featuring:
Pop Evil
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Nevertel
Anew Revolution-celebrating their 20th Anniversary
The Haunt

Over 80 food vendors and fun for all ages.
Playtopia with arcade games, a DJ, picnic tables
and more fun on East Washington.
The Tailgate Zone on West Washington
360 Photo Booth from Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison
Food &  Beverage Pairing Tent from Compeer Financial

Absolutely free to attend!

From Pepsi, Busch Light and Wollersheim Wine

