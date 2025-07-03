Taste 2025

Taste of Madison presented by Country Financial returns Labor Day Weekend, Aug 30th & Aug 31st.

JJO Night is Saturday, Aug 30th at the Main stage on MLK Jr Blvd

Featuring:

Pop Evil

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Nevertel

Anew Revolution-celebrating their 20th Anniversary

The Haunt

Over 80 food vendors and fun for all ages.

Playtopia with arcade games, a DJ, picnic tables

and more fun on East Washington.

The Tailgate Zone on West Washington

360 Photo Booth from Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison

Food & Beverage Pairing Tent from Compeer Financial

Absolutely free to attend!

From Pepsi, Busch Light and Wollersheim Wine