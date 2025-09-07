Wham Bam Tailgate

September 7, 2025|In JJO Stuff

Wham Bam Tailgate

September 7, 2025|In JJO Stuff

Wham Bam Tailgate

Wham Bam Tailgates are BACK at Tanner’s Bar & Grill!
Come hang with Johnny and Dee 2 hours before every home Badger Football game this season!! Enjoy Coors Light, ticket giveaways and get RED SHIRTED before each Big 10 Game!!!

Enjoy Coors Light specials $4 20 oz drafts and 5 for $18.50 bottles
 

Tanner’s Bar & Grill 
1611 Deming Way, Middleton

Schedule:

Aug 28 (Thu) 6-8 p.m. vs Miami (OH)
Sep 6 (Sat) 1-3 p.m. vs Middle Tennessee
Sep 20 (Sat) TBA vs Maryland
Oct 11 (Sat) TBA vs Iowa
Oct 18 (Sat) TBA vs Ohio State
Nov 8 (Sat) TBA vs Washington
Nov 22 (Sat) TBA vs Illinois

 

Stream Madison Owned Locally Programmed Radio FREE!

© 2025 Solid Rock 94.1 WJJO FM | Madison, WI. All rights reserved
 
Send this to a friend