Wham Bam Tailgate

Wham Bam Tailgates are BACK at Tanner’s Bar & Grill!
Come hang with Johnny and Dee 2 hours before every home Badger Football game this season!! Enjoy Coors Light, ticket giveaways and get RED SHIRTED before each Big 10 Game!!!
Enjoy Coors Light specials $4 20 oz drafts and 5 for $18.50 bottles
Tanner’s Bar & Grill
1611 Deming Way, Middleton
Schedule:
|Aug 28 (Thu) 6-8 p.m. vs Miami (OH)
|Sep 6 (Sat) 1-3 p.m. vs Middle Tennessee
|Sep 20 (Sat) TBA vs Maryland
|Oct 11 (Sat) TBA vs Iowa
|Oct 18 (Sat) TBA vs Ohio State
|Nov 8 (Sat) TBA vs Washington
|Nov 22 (Sat) TBA vs Illinois