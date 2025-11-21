AEROSMITH’S FIRST NEW MUSIC IN OVER 12 YEARS WITH YUNGBLUD

AEROSMITH + YUNGBLUD’S COLLABORATIVE EP ONE MORE TIME OUT TODAY VIA CAPITOL RECORDS MARKING AEROSMITH’S FIRST NEW MUSIC IN OVER 12 YEARS, THE EP FEATURES LEAD SINGLE “MY ONLY ANGEL” AND “BACK IN THE SADDLE (2025 MIX) LISTEN

Back In The Saddle (2025 Mix) My Only AngelProblemsWild WomanA Thousand DaysBack In The Saddle (2025 Mix) Multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductees Aerosmith and British multi-platinum, GRAMMY® nominated artist Yungblud today released their collaborative EP One More Time, out now via Capitol Records. Marking Aerosmith’s first new music in more than twelve years, the five-track collection rallies together two generations of rock ’n’ roll across four original songs co-written by Aerosmith and Yungblud. With Tyler and Yungblud dueting on every track and Joe Perry’s signature guitar driving the sound, they wrote and recorded four brand new songs in addition to reigniting the Aerosmith classic “Back in the Saddle” together, presented here as a newly remixed 2025 version. Produced by Matt Schwartz, the EP is available digitally and as limited-edition vinyl, CD, and cassette HERE. Aerosmith and Yungblud introduced the EP with the lead single “My Only Angel,” released on September 19 alongside an “My Only Angel” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, where it remained in the Top 10 for three weeks. The song entered at No. 20 on the Hot Rock Songs chart, No. 23 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and landed in the top-40 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart — marking Aerosmith’s 45th appearance on the tally. Since its release, the track continues to climb the Active Rock chart and has gone Top 5 with over 10,000 spins at over 75 stations, amassed over two million first-week streams, and surpassed 22 million total streams. andintroduced the EP with the lead single “released onalongside an accompanying visual . Opening with a stacked harmonic a-cappella vocal from Tyler and Yungblud — “Will you cry if I called you my angel? Would you leave me one more time?” — the track builds around echoing guitars, a steady beat, and a rumbling bassline before swelling into the hypnotic harmony shared by Tyler and Yungblud. Perry’s signature guitar solo closes the track, underscoring the chemistry between two generations of rock.” debuted atchart, where it remained in theThe song entered atchart,, and landed in the— marking Aerosmith’s 45th appearance on the tally. Since its release, the track continues to climb the Active Rock chart and has gone Top 5 with over 10,000 spins at over 75 stations, amassed over two million first-week streams, and surpassed 22 million total streams. Following the original, the band and Yungblud shared “My Only Angel (Desert Road Version),” a stripped-back reinterpretation featuring a special guest performance from GRAMMY® Award winner Steve Martin on banjo. Inspired by the original track’s emotional core, the band and Yungblud returned to the studio to explore its more vulnerable side. During the session, Tyler — a longtime admirer of Martin — imagined the distinctive sound of a banjo bringing the song to a close. He reached out to Martin, who accepted the invitation and recorded his part remotely. The addition gives the new version its defining final moment: a soulful ending that trades the drive of the original for a grounded, textured feel, with Martin’s standout banjo solo carrying the song to its finish. Watch the companion visual HERE. The EP also includes “Problems,” where Yungblud’s voice coasts over a cinematic arpeggio and big screen-size strings towards the refrain, “I got a whole lot of problems, but it don’t matter when I’m with you.” On “Wild Woman,” boogie-down bluesy phrasing and briskly strummed chords power a vocal call-and-response that smolders with grit and gusto. “A Thousand Days” arrives as a quintessential ballad: Yungblud laments, “Babe, Heaven’s gonna burn down officially,” with Tyler answering, “I’ve been looking for redemption.” The EP closes with “Back In The Saddle (2025 Mix),” which preserves the original’s integrity while amping up the energy and volume all around, pairing Yungblud’s snarling delivery with Tyler’s iconic wail. To celebrate the release, a two-day Aerosmith x YUNGBLUD pop-up will take place at Complex LA (433 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA) this Friday, November 21 through Saturday, November 22. Guests can expect an immersive experience featuring exclusive merchandise and collectible music items from both artists. Fans can RSVP HERE The One More Time EP artwork was designed exclusively by Chrome Hearts’ Joe Foti, a first for the luxury brand, and is available now to pre-order digitally as well as limited-edition vinyl. One More Time EP Tracklist:

Press shot by Ross Halfin