Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Release “Gods of Rock N Roll” – Out Now!

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Billy Morrison have unveiled their epic new single, “Gods of Rock N Roll,” available now via TLG|ZOID and distributed by Virgin Music Group. Originally written a decade ago in South America, the song has been re-recorded with a grand orchestral arrangement featuring the Budapest Scoring Orchestra and the John Burroughs High School choir, bringing Morrison and Osbourne’s vision to life.

Premiered on Ozzy’s Boneyard (SiriusXM) in January, the track has already soared to #18 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart. The official music video, capturing the magic of the recording process, debuted today on Kerrang!

Adding to the excitement, Morrison will release a Deluxe Digital Edition of The Morrison Project on February 21st, featuring six unreleased tracks, including a stripped-down version of Gods of Rock N Roll.

🎧 Stream “Gods of Rock N Roll” now: Listen Here

💿 Pre-order The Morrison Project Deluxe Edition: Get It Here

🎟️ Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath performance – Tickets on sale NOW!

Don’t miss this legendary release!