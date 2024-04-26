Black Veil Brides have announced their new EP, inspired by Sweeney Todd, Bleeders. Their release will consist of the title-track, plus covers of Sweeney Todd’s My Friends and U2’s Sunday Bloody Sunday. Related Posts Slayer to Reunite!After wrapping their farewell tour in 2019, Slayer is reuniting for 2 festivals this summer! Slayer has been the only band announced for Riot Fest. As for Louder Than Life, the band will be joining…Read More FFDP Deluxe Digital Album Coming Soon![Los Angeles CA, January 12, 2023] — Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH today announced the digital deluxe edition of AFTERLIFE, their…Read More NEW Asking Alexandria EPGold-certified British rock frontrunners ASKING ALEXANDRIA are kickstarting the new year with a new EP highlighting the debut single, “Dark Void,” from their 2023 critically acclaimed…Read More NEW The Black KeysTHE BLACK KEYS ANNOUNCE 12TH STUDIO ALBUM, 'OHIO PLAYERS' OUT APRIL 5TH ON NONESUCH The Black Keys kick off the new year with the release of their new single “Beautiful People (Stay…Read More HARDY becoming THE CROWHARDY becoming THE CROW short film out NOW! Read More NEW GREEN DAY!New Music Friday means New Music from GREEN DAY!! 'One Eyed Bastard" off their new album "Saviors" is OUT NOW! Pre-save the album HERE! Drops 1/19 Wanna hear the album before it's…Read More New Linkin Park Song!Read More Operation Shop LocalSupport Local Businesses. Shop Current Offers! Read More