Breaking Benjamin Release New Single “Something Wicked”

Breaking Benjamin are back with a dark and haunting new single, “Something Wicked,” giving fans the first taste of the band’s next era — and teasing a forthcoming full-length album.

Packed with the band’s signature mix of atmospheric tension, heavy instrumentation, and emotional intensity, the track dives deeper into the darker side of Breaking Benjamin’s sound while still delivering the powerful style fans know and love.

“Something Wicked” starts with a slow-burning, introspective feel before exploding into a massive anthemic chorus, highlighted by frontman Benjamin Burnley’s unmistakable vocals.

“Something Wicked is a quick look into our influences both musically and thematically. We challenged ourselves especially hard on this record and on this song. We pushed every boundary we’ve previously had as far as it will go, then pushed a little more. Something Wicked was the result.”

— Benjamin Burnley

The release marks the latest chapter for Breaking Benjamin as the band gears up for what’s next.