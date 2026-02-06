Cliff Burton Day 2026 — Live Stream Event

Cliff Burton Day 2026 honors the 40th anniversary of the iconic Damage, Inc. Tour with a special live-streamed celebration direct from the Chabot Theater in Cliff Burton’s hometown of Castro Valley, California.

Join the Cliff Burton Family from anywhere in the world on Tuesday, February 10 at 7:00 PM PST for an intimate and powerful broadcast featuring never-before-heard stories from the Damage, Inc. road crew — Eddie Kercher, Big Mick, Bobby Schneider, John Marshall, Howard Ungerleider, Andy Battye, and Aiden Mullen — along with special guests Mike Bordin and Bryan Kehoe.

Hosted by Baby Huey, the live stream also includes exclusive musical performances by Humma Kavula, Cataclysmic, Harold O, and more. This global celebration allows fans everywhere to come together and honor Cliff’s legacy in real time.

Watch live starting at 7:00 PM PST HERE!