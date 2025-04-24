GREEN DAY TO BE HONORED BY HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WITH STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

WHO | HONOREE Green Day ~ Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool

EMCEE Matt Pinfield, Award winning radio and television personality

GUEST SPEAKERS Serena Williams and Ryan Reynolds

WHAT Dedication of the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

WHEN May 1, 2025 at 11:30 AM PT

WHERE 6212 Hollywood Boulevard adjacent to Amoeba Music

WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively at www.walkoffame.com

Green Day will be honored with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11:30 am PT at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. Green Day will receive their star in the category of Recording. Joining emcee Matt Pinfield will be Tennis great Serena Williams and actor/producer Ryan Reynolds

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Walk of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural landmark since 1960.

ABOUT OUR HONOREE

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” stated Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer. “Green Day’s music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives. Honoring them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a token of our appreciation for their incredible contributions to the world of music,” added Martinez.