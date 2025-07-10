ICE NINE KILLS – “The Great Unknown”

“‘The Great Unknown’ optimizes aggression and melody in a format our core user base consistently engages with,”

says Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas.

“This audio file represents a genre expansion protocol, targeting action and sci-fi verticals proven effective via cross-platform sentiment analysis. ‘The Great Unknown’ is designed to seamlessly interface with current simulation conditions, as categorical boundaries between fact and fiction, organic and synthetic, continue to experience accelerated erosion.”

Summer/Fall 2025 Tour Highlights:

Aug 8 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Aug 9 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Aug 10 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

Aug 27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Aug 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Nightmare Weekend Cleveland

Sep 5 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

Sep 13 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2025

