KISS ALIVE! 50TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION OUT NOW

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductees and Kennedy Center honorees commemorate the 50th anniversary of their definitive first live album, Alive!, with a massive 50TH Anniversary Deluxe Edition via UMe. Available in multiple configurations, Alive! has been newly remastered in HRA 192/24, HRA 96/24, or 44.1/16, and Atmos. Bernie Grundman’s new remaster of Alive! is included in all of the aforementioned 50TH Anniversary versions as well. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated mastering engineer took the reins and reinvigorated the record from the 1975 stereo analog master tapes. Like never before, Grundman channels the chemistry of the group—Paul Stanley [vocals, guitar], Gene Simmons [vocals, bass], Peter Criss [drums, vocals], and Ace Frehley [lead guitar]—front-and-center on his remaster. This is also the first time that Alive! has been released on one-CD. The Super Deluxe box sets (4CD + Blu-ray and 8LP + Blu-ray) impressively include 120 tracks highlighted by 88 unreleased tracks. As part of the collection, fans can relive two entire concerts from the 1975 Dressed To Kill Tour: RKO Orpheum Theatre in Davenport, Iowa on July 20 (Second Show) and Wildwood Convention Hall in Wildwood, New Jersey on July 23. For the Super Deluxe box sets, Eddie Kramer has completed new mixes of these particular gigs, revisiting the original multi-track analog tapes and preserving the raw integrity of the performances with no overdubs. Among other highlights, you’ll find five rehearsal tracks from Davenport as well as six songs from Cleveland Music Hall in Cleveland, OH on June 21, 1975—also just mixed by Kramer this year. Then, there’s the Blu-ray Audio disc comprising Kramer’s newly mixed Alive! in Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround along with the newly remastered stereo in 192kHz 24-bit and 96kHz 24-bit PCM stereo, which is set to a new visualizer featuring unreleased photos and master tape box imagery. Alive! 50TH Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl showcases 2-LPs as picture disc vinyl packaged in a deluxe tip-on gatefold jacket wrapped in foil paper with gold metallic ink. Not to mention, it features an enhanced version of the original booklet on foil paper with a brand-new double-sided poster with one side being the iconic fan banner shown on the album’s back cover. Extremely limited, with no more than 1,000 units available, fans may purchase it (while supplies last) only from the official KISS Store. The Alive! 50TH Anniversary Premium Vinyl is pressed on stunning gold and white cornetto with black splatter vinyl. It comes in an album jacket enhanced with first-ever gold foil and gold metallic ink details with labels printed in gold metallic ink. It features a new poster of the iconic fan banner seen on the album’s back cover as well as the original booklet. Only 3,000 units are available exclusively on the official KISS store. KISS unleashed Alive! on September 10, 1975. The album drew on performances from five nights of the Dressed To Kill Tour: Cobo Arena in Detroit, MI, Cleveland Music Hall in Cleveland, OH, RKO Orpheum Theatre in Davenport, IA (two shows), and Wildwood Convention Hall in Wildwood, NJ. Upon release, it added rocket fuel to the band’s ascent to the top of rock ‘n’ roll and culture in the seventies. Alive! reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and sent “Rock And Roll All Nite” to #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 – the highest charting single for the band at the time – and was their first album to be certified Gold.