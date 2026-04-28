Metallica Announces ReLoad (Remastered)

The definitive re-release of Metallica’s 4x Platinum seventh studio album, ReLoad, is coming June 26 via Blackened Recordings.

Originally produced by Bob Rock, ReLoad followed the massive success of the 5x Platinum Load and delivered fan-favorite tracks like “Fuel,” “The Memory Remains,” and “The Unforgiven II.”

Now fully remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering and overseen by executive producer Greg Fidelman, this release gives fans the ultimate deep dive into the ReLoad era.

What’s Inside the Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set?

The ReLoad Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set is a massive collection documenting the 1997–1998 era of Metallica with exclusive content including:

The remastered ReLoad album on 180g double vinyl

“The Memory Remains” 7-inch single

Live at Ministry of Sound ’97 on 140g triple vinyl

15 CDs featuring remastered tracks, unreleased demos, riffs, rough mixes, B-sides, rarities, and live performances

4 DVDs packed with behind-the-scenes footage, studio sessions, live shows, TV appearances, and rare performances

A pop-up performance at the CoreStates Complex Parking Lot in Philadelphia

Visits to Seoul and more rare archival footage

Plus exclusive memorabilia:

13 Rorschach Test cards

11×17 Gimme Fuel poster

Sticker

Pushead print

10-pack of guitar/bass picks

Lyric sheets

3 laminated tour passes

Deluxe 128-page book with never-before-seen photos and stories from the era

This is a one-time numbered pressing, making it a must-have for fans and collectors.

Pre-Orders Are Live Now

Pre-orders for the ReLoad Remastered Deluxe Box Set are available now.

If “Fuel” still hits like it’s 1997, this belongs in your collection.

#GetTheReLoadOut — Fan Cover Competition Returns

Last year, thousands of Metallica fans across social media submitted their own interpretations of songs from Load.

Now, Round 2 is here.

To celebrate the ReLoad reissue, #GetTheReLoadOut returns with both musical and visual competition categories.

Each week, a different track from the album will be highlighted, giving fans the chance to submit their own covers and creative takes.

Two Grand Prize Winners will take home an autographed Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set.

Stay tuned for more details.