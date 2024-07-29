Motley Crue is back!!! Check out the video for Dogs of War and hear it on JJO!!! Download the song where ever you get your music. Related Posts Metallica Marching BandMETALLICA MARCHING BAND COMPETITION ENTERS YEAR TWO SIGN-UPS OPEN NOW AT metallicamarchingband.com Number of Winners Tripled to 15 + Fan Favorite to be Chosen by Popular Vote Read More Black Veil Brides Announce NEW EPBlack Veil Brides have announced their new EP, inspired by Sweeney Todd, Bleeders. Their release will consist of the title-track, plus covers of Sweeney Todd’s My Friends and U2’s Sunday Bloody…Read More Operation Shop LocalSupport Local Businesses. Shop Current Offers! Read More