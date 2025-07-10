NEW Deftones!!!

Listen to ‘my mind is a mountain’ OUT NOW! New album ‘private music’ coming August 22nd Download here! Related Posts ICE NINE KILLS – “The Great Unknown”ICE NINE KILLS – “The Great Unknown” “‘The Great Unknown’ optimizes aggression and melody in a format our core user base consistently engages with,”says Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas. “This…Read More NEW Foo Fighters!!FOO FIGHTERS CELEBRATE 30TH ANNIVERSARYNEW SINGLE “TODAY’S SONG” OUT NOW “I woke today / Screaming for change…” Foo Fighters mark the 30th anniversary of their iconic 1995 debut with the release of…Read More GHOST!!NEW music from Ghost - Satanized!! Ghost @ Fiserv Forum July 29th Tickets on sale NOW! Read More NEW Volbeat!! New album "God Of Angels Trust: out June 6th New Song "By A Monster's Hand" “It’s inspired by some of the real serial killers throughout history. I don’t want to use their names since I…Read More Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne Release Epic New Single Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Release "Gods of Rock N Roll" – Out Now! Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Billy Morrison have unveiled their epic new single, "Gods of Rock N Roll,"…Read More Dorothy “Tombstone Town” Video premiereDorothy "Tombstone Town" Video premiere "'Tombstone Town' is a sexy boot-stomer about betrayal, revenge, and mercy. Slash lends us his legendary guitar playing"…Read More Operation Shop LocalSupport Local Businesses. Shop Current Offers! Read More