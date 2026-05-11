New Five Finger Death Punch!!!

May 11, 2026|In Rocked out Things

New Five Finger Death Punch!!!

May 11, 2026|In Rocked out Things

New Five Finger Death Punch!!!

Five Finger Death Punch drops a brand new single on Friday (5/15) “Eye Of The Storm”  
New song from their forthcoming 10th studio album!
 
Check out the teaser here:  

 
 
 

Related Posts

Stream Madison Owned Locally Programmed Radio FREE!

© 2026 Solid Rock 94.1 WJJO FM | Madison, WI. All rights reserved
 
Send this to a friend