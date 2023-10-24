FIRST SINGLE FROM THE NEW ALBUM ‘SAVIORS’ OUT JANUARY 19, 2024

Global rock superstars Green Day – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – have returned with a fiery call to action on “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” the first single and opening track from the group’s 14th studio album Saviors, releasing January 19th, 2024 via Reprise/Warner Records. Listen to “The American Dream is Killing Me” and watch the accompanying music video, directed by Brendan Walter and Ryan Baxley. There will also be several exclusive vinyl versions of Saviors available including neon pink with neon green splatter, and black ice with hot pink splatter, with most in very limited supply and pressed only once.

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” was one of the last tracks written and recorded by Green Day for Saviors. “As soon we cut it, we said, `Okay, that’s going first,’” says Billie Joe Armstrong who describes the new song as “a look at the way the traditional American Dream doesn’t work for a lot of people — in fact, it’s hurting a lot of people.”

Recorded in London and Los Angeles, Saviors is the latest powerful collaboration between Green Day and Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, whose notable previous work with Green Day includes two of the band’s most iconic albums, 1994’s Dookie and 2004’s American Idiot. The record comes just ahead of Dookie’s 30th anniversary – celebrations have already begun with the release of a massive deluxe edition of the album and a surprise show in Las Vegas where the band performed Dookie from front to back to a sold-out crowd of superfans.

Alongside the track the band has unveiled a film noir inspired black and white music video featuring Green Day in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. The killer video was directed by Brendan Walter and Ryan Baxley and shot in Los Angeles.

Green Day will also be performing this Thursday, October 26 as part of Amazon Music Live’s concert series, and on November 19, the band is heading up north to headline the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show for the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.