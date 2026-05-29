NEW In This Moment!!

IN THIS MOMENT Drop Explosive New Single “Sleeping With The Enemy” + Announce Taste Of Chaos Tour

Modern hard rock powerhouse In This Moment are back with a brand-new era.

The GRAMMY-nominated band, led by the unmistakable Maria Brink, just released their explosive new single “Sleeping With The Enemy” via Better Noise Music — giving fans the first taste of the band’s next chapter alongside the previously released track “Heretic” featuring Kim Dracula.

Known for blending theatrical visuals, massive melodies, and emotionally charged heavy music, In This Moment have built one of rock’s most recognizable identities over the last decade, earning more than 2 billion career streams and multiple Gold and Platinum-certified releases along the way.

Maria Brink shared this about the new single:

“With ‘Sleeping with the Enemy’ and our upcoming album, we’re confronting the darkness — whether it’s inside us or external. It’s about looking that darkness in the face and transforming it into empowerment.”

Along with the new music, In This Moment also announced their upcoming Taste Of Chaos Tour with Hollywood Undead, I See Stars, Vana, and Melrose Avenue. The nationwide run kicks off September 22 in Charlotte and includes a stop at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee on October 3rd.

The band’s upcoming album will mark their ninth studio release and first with Better Noise Music.

Since forming in 2005, In This Moment have become one of the defining names in modern heavy music with fan-favorite albums like Blood, Black Widow, Ritual, Mother, and Godmode. Their hit single “The In-Between” also earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance.

🎟️ Taste Of Chaos Tour Dates:

• October 3 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave / Eagles Ballroom

• October 11 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom

Plus stops across the U.S. this fall with Hollywood Undead, I See Stars, Vana, and Melrose Avenue.

Watch the official video for “Sleeping With The Enemy” and get full tour info from In This Moment now