NEW Megadeth!

October 23, 2025|In Rocked out Things

October 23, 2025|In Rocked out Things

Megadeth have officially unveiled “Tipping Point” — the first single and music video from their forthcoming self-titled final album, arriving in 2026. The release will come via Dave Mustaine’s Tradecraft imprint in partnership with Frontiers Label Group’s new BLKIIIBLK label.

The track launches with a powerful, thundering guitar solo before Dave Mustaine’s unmistakable vocals take over, delivering a sonically explosive and lyrically intense experience.

The accompanying video, directed by Leonardo Liberti, places Dave in a prison setting where he is tortured in extreme fashion while the band performs from the same lock-up. Despite the darkness, the story ends with Dave overcoming evil and stepping into a new day.

