New album “God Of Angels Trust: out June 6th
New Song “By A Monster’s Hand”
Track Listing:
Devils Are Awake
By A Monster’s Hand
Acid Rain
Demonic Depression
In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom
Time Will Heal
Better Be Fueled Than Tamed
At the End of the Sirens
Lonely Fields
Enlighten the Disorder (By A Monster’s Hand Part 2)
‘Greatest Of All Tours’ US Amphitheatre Tour Begins This Summer!
With special guests Halestorm and The Ghost Inside
July 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
July 21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
July 22 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheatre
July 24 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
July 25 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
July 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 28 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
July 31 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Aug 2 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheatre
Aug 3 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 7 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug 9 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 12 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Aug 13 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
Aug 14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug 16 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Center
Aug 19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Aug 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
“In the past, I’ve taken a long time to write and obsessed over so many elements of the songs before finishing them,” explains frontman Michael Poulsen. “This time, I wanted to make a Volbeat record without thinking too much about it. Instead of following any kind of structure I said, ‘Okay, there are no rules. I can do anything I want. I can start with a chorus or do songs that are just a bunch of verses stacked on top of each other. Anything goes.’”
Poulsen’s excitement to thwart convention is palpable throughout God Of Angels Trust, a punchy, crunchy album that’s undeniably Volbeat, yet marches to a fresh new metallic and melodic energy. The opening track, “Devils Are Awake,” starts with a thunderous, marching, syncopated rhythm before bursting into a punk riff that briefly yields to a choppy thrash rhythm before changing course again and injecting a melodic vocal rich and guitar harmony. From there, Volbeat rip, snarl, and spit fire, daring naysayers to criticize their unconventional arrangements.