New album “God Of Angels Trust: out June 6th New Song “By A Monster’s Hand”

“It’s inspired by some of the real serial killers throughout history. I don’t want to use their names since I don’t want to give them any credit, but it’s a fact that they were here and some are still around. The good thing is that those older well-known killers were captured and if they weren’t laid to rest, they were locked up and the keys were thrown away. The scary part is that in these modern days we can see them on the news every day and the ones who are supposed to be locking them up are either in on it or are just trying to keep themselves alive. In that sense, the song is also about finding the key to lock up these motherfuckers with and throwing it away.” – Michael Poulsen

Track Listing:

Devils Are Awake

By A Monster’s Hand

Acid Rain

Demonic Depression

In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom

Time Will Heal

Better Be Fueled Than Tamed

At the End of the Sirens

Lonely Fields

Enlighten the Disorder (By A Monster’s Hand Part 2)

‘Greatest Of All Tours’ US Amphitheatre Tour Begins This Summer!

With special guests Halestorm and The Ghost Inside

July 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

July 21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 22 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheatre

July 24 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

July 25 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

July 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 28 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

July 31 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 2 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheatre

Aug 3 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 7 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 9 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 12 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug 13 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Aug 14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug 16 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Center

Aug 19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

“In the past, I’ve taken a long time to write and obsessed over so many elements of the songs before finishing them,” explains frontman Michael Poulsen. “This time, I wanted to make a Volbeat record without thinking too much about it. Instead of following any kind of structure I said, ‘Okay, there are no rules. I can do anything I want. I can start with a chorus or do songs that are just a bunch of verses stacked on top of each other. Anything goes.’”

Poulsen’s excitement to thwart convention is palpable throughout God Of Angels Trust, a punchy, crunchy album that’s undeniably Volbeat, yet marches to a fresh new metallic and melodic energy. The opening track, “Devils Are Awake,” starts with a thunderous, marching, syncopated rhythm before bursting into a punk riff that briefly yields to a choppy thrash rhythm before changing course again and injecting a melodic vocal rich and guitar harmony. From there, Volbeat rip, snarl, and spit fire, daring naysayers to criticize their unconventional arrangements.