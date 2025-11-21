NEWLY REMASTERED GUNS N’ ROSES LIVE ERA ’87-’93 4LP OUT NOW

Includes 23 Songs, Plus Revamped Artwork With Full Color Graphics, Expanded Into Two Gatefold Jackets Housed in a Slipcase With a Poster

With Configurations Ranging From Expansive Premium Four-LP Color Edition, Four-LP 180-Gram Black Vinyl Edition, and Digital Remaster

Order HERE

UMe/Geffen celebrate Guns N’ Roses’ incredible musical legacy with GUNS N’ ROSES – LIVE ERA ’87-’93, the ultimate vinyl set that chronicles the first official live album from Guns N’ Roses. LIVE ERA ’87-’93 was recorded live across the universe between 1987 and 1993, and it has been newly remastered for this collection from the original stereo analog master tapes for the first time since 1999. Included on LIVE ERA ’87-’93 are definitive, of-era live renditions of classic Guns N’ Roses tracks such as “November Rain,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine, “Welcome To The Jungle,” “Don’t Cry,” and “Paradise City.”

Out now, GUNS N’ ROSES – LIVE ERA ’87-’93 features a total of 23 live tracks. It is available in multiple configurations, including a Premium 4-LP Color Vinyl, Standard 4-LP 180-Gram Black Vinyl, and Digital Remaster. The new remaster of GUNS N’ ROSES – LIVE ERA ’87-’93 is available to stream and as digital downloads newly expanded with the 1999 vinyl & Japan bonus track “Coma”, with all vinyl configurations available to order, HERE

Live Era ’87-’93 : 4LP Premium Edition

The limited edition 4LP Premium Edition sports two gatefold jackets that come inside an embossed slipcase with foil details, and includes a poster. Each of the 4 LPs are pressed on unique color vinyl, and is available HERE.