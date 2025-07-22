Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Has Died at Age 76

The Prince of Darkness has taken his final bow.

Ozzy Osbourne, iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and solo rock legend, has died at the age of 76.

For over five decades, Ozzy defined the sound and spirit of heavy metal. From the haunting riffs of Paranoid to the raw emotion of No More Tears, his music wasn’t just heard—it was felt in the bones.

Born in Birmingham, England, Ozzy rose to fame in the 1970s as the voice of Black Sabbath before launching a solo career that solidified him as one of rock’s most influential and outrageous figures. He was known just as much for his wild stage antics and reality-TV reign as for his unmistakable voice and unstoppable legacy.

“You can’t kill rock and roll.”

— Ozzy Osbourne

A Legacy That Will Never Die:

100+ million albums sold

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee

Grammy-winning artist

Father of Ozzfest, the ultimate metal festival

Eternal inspiration to generations of headbangers

His impact on WJJO listeners and the rock world as a whole is immeasurable. From blasting Crazy Train on your first road trip to screaming War Pigs in the pit, Ozzy gave us a soundtrack to our lives—loud, raw, and unapologetically metal.

Tributes Pouring In

Artists across genres are flooding social media with tributes, calling Ozzy a “once-in-a-lifetime force,” “the godfather of metal,” and “immortal in sound and spirit.”

Long live the King of Darkness.