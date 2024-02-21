After wrapping their farewell tour in 2019, Slayer is reuniting for 2 festivals this summer!

Slayer has been the only band announced for Riot Fest. As for Louder Than Life, the band will be joining the bill along with Slipknot, Korn, Motley Crue and more!

In a statement, Tom Araya said, “Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we’re on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans, and to be honest, we have missed that.” Kerry King added, “Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them.”

For info on both shows & tickets visit: louderthanlifefestival.com and riotfest.org